Fermbox Bio and ICGEB Sign Technology Licensing MoU for Scale-up and Commercialisation of In-licenced Technologies

Representatives of Fermbox Bio and ICGEB at the technology licensing announcement during Vigyan Tech 2026, held on 11 May 2026 at BRIC-NII, New Delhi, in the presence of senior government and biotechnology leaders

The partnership will advance the scale-up and commercialisation of active dried yeast and lignocellulosic enzyme technologies in India.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fermbox Bio Private Limited has signed a technology licensing agreement with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, for the scale-up, manufacturing and commercialisation of two ICGEB-developed technologies: active dried yeast and overexpression of enzyme for optimised lignocellulosic degradation.The agreement is aimed at enabling commercial translation of these technologies in multi-100 KL and larger fermentation systems, supporting India’s growing bioeconomy and strengthening indigenous large-scale bio-manufacturing capabilities.The technology transfer was announced at Vigyan Tech 2026, held on 11 May 2026 at BRIC-NII, New Delhi, as part of National Technology Day celebrations. The programme included technology transfers, execution of license agreements and launches by participating ministries and departments, in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences; MoS, PMO, Government of India, Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, and Dr. Ramesh V. Sonti, Director, ICGEB, New Delhi.Under the MoU, Fermbox Bio will work with ICGEB to assess, scale up, manufacture and commercialise the licensed technologies.About Fermbox BioFermbox Bio is a biotechnology research and manufacturing company based in India with a subsidiary in the USA. The company uses precision fermentation and advanced biotechnology to develop sustainable bio-based products that help customers de-risk supply chains dependent on harsh chemistry, forest reserves, or animal-derived sources. Its portfolio includes enzymes, lipids, proteins, flavours, and colours, serving sectors such as energy, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and flavours & fragrances.About ICGEBThe International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) is an intergovernmental organisation operating in alignment with the United Nations Common System. ICGEB is a centre of excellence for research, training and technology transfer to industry, with a focus on advancing biotechnology-led solutions that support sustainable global development.

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