Fermbox Bio named to Cleantech Group’s 2026 APAC Cleantech 25

Fermbox Bio joins the 2026 APAC Cleantech 25 as it scales precision fermentation for sustainable products and manufacturing.

BENGALURU, KARANATAKA, INDIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fermbox Bio has been selected for Cleantech Group’s 2026 APAC Cleantech 25 , a regional list of 25 private, independent companies in the clean technology space from across Asia-Pacific.Fermbox Bio is a biotech research and manufacturing company leveraging advanced biotechnology and precision fermentation to develop and manufacture sustainable alternatives to traditional products and processes. Fermbox Bio’s proprietary lab-to-launch platform, Bio-ARC, brings together product development, scale-up, and manufacturing. It enables the company to build a broad portfolio of fermentation-derived, sustainable products from concept to commercial scale.Fermbox Bio has launched Bio-hexenol, an enzymatically derived bio-based alternative to cis-3-hexenol for the flavors and fragrances industry, and EN3ZYME , a cellulosic enzyme cocktail for 2G ethanol production. EN3ZYME has been commercialized and is seeing active engagement with leading Indian public sector undertakings.The company’s product pipeline spans enzymes, lipids, proteins, flavors and fragrances, colors and dyes, and other bio-based molecules, with applications across industrial biotechnology, food, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and life sciences.Fermbox Bio is also building a scale-led manufacturing strategy through collaborative and co-located manufacturing models. This approach is designed to support reliable supply, shorter lead times, and cost-efficient biomanufacturing for products that can help reduce dependence on petroleum-, animal-, and plant-derived supply chains.The APAC Cleantech 25 is developed by Cleantech Group in collaboration with APAC investors, corporates, innovation experts, and Cleantech Group analysts to identify companies working across the region’s cleantech landscape.

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