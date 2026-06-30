Master Fluid Solutions Introduces Clyde AI Assistant for Metalworking Fluid Support

Meet Clyde AI assistant, your shop floor expert, trusted advisor, and resident metalworking fluid problem-solver.

Master Fluid Solutions launches Clyde AI Assistant, honoring founder Clyde A. Sluhan and 75 years of helping customers solve metalworking fluid challenges.

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Fluid Solutions today announced the introduction of Clyde, a new AI assistant on the company’s North American website designed to help metalworking fluid users find appropriate products and troubleshoot common fluid-management problems as the company marks 75 years since its founding.Named in honor of Master Fluid Solutions founder Clyde A. Sluhan, Clyde extends a customer-focused tradition that began in 1951, when Sluhan founded Master Chemical Corporation, now Master Fluid Solutions, to help manufacturers improve productivity and solve practical production problems. The new assistant reflects that same emphasis on applied knowledge, customer education, and problem solving in a digital format built for today’s manufacturing teams.Built for manufacturers, machinists, maintenance teams, and distributors, Clyde provides practical guidance in plain language on topics such as coolant selection, concentration control, foaming, odor, contamination, and sump maintenance. The assistant is intended to help website visitors move more quickly from a shop-floor question to a useful next step, while supporting Master Fluid Solutions’ existing technical service, sales, and distributor network.The name Clyde reflects Master Fluid Solutions’ connection to founder Clyde A. Sluhan and the values he helped establish 75 years ago. By helping customers solve real manufacturing problems with practical, understandable support, Clyde AI Assistant extends that customer-focused tradition into a new digital format.Clyde was developed with a practical shop-floor personality, reflecting the way many customers talk about real production problems. The assistant can explain technical concepts in straightforward terms, recommend relevant Master Fluid Solutions products when appropriate, and guide users toward best practices without replacing expert technical support. When a problem requires deeper review, Clyde can help customers prepare clearer information for follow-up with a representative or distributor.About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM, WEDOLiT, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEXfluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for thirteen consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com Photo link: https://www.masterfluids.com/_images/ask-clyde/ask-clyde-intro-large-9.png Photo caption: Meet Clyde AI assistant, your shop floor expert, trusted advisor, and resident metalworking fluid problem-solver.

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