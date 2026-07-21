Master Fluid Solutions Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation, Partnership, and Performance in Manufacturing

Global Metalworking Fluids leader reflects on a legacy of practical innovation while shaping the future of manufacturing

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2026, Master Fluid Solutions® proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary , marking three-quarters of a century of helping manufacturers improve productivity, reduce costs, and operate more efficiently. Since 1951, the company has delivered innovative metalworking fluids, cleaning solutions, and fluid management technologies that help customers achieve superior performance across a wide range of manufacturing operations.What began as a small, family-owned business in Ohio has grown into a global organization serving manufacturers around the world. Throughout its growth, Master Fluid Solutions has remained committed to the principles that have defined the company since its founding: technical expertise, close customer partnerships, and solutions that deliver measurable, long-term value. Founder Clyde A. Sluhan established the company with a vision to improve manufacturing efficiency through better chemistry and smarter application. After developing and testing thousands of coolant formulations, he introduced the first TRIMmetalworking fluid, setting a new standard for machining performance. Together with his wife, Marian, Sluhan built a company founded not only on product innovation, but also on education, technical support, and helping customers maximize productivity through effective fluid management.As manufacturing technology advanced, Master Fluid Solutions continued to lead with practical innovations that addressed real-world challenges. In 1971, the company introduced the XYBEXcoolant recycling system, a breakthrough technology that helped manufacturers significantly reduce fluid waste while improving operational efficiency. This forward-thinking approach—combining performance, sustainability, and cost savings—continues to shape the company's philosophy today.Over the decades, Master Fluid Solutions expanded beyond machining fluids to support the broader manufacturing process. The addition of Master STAGES™ cleaning solutions, along with investments in manufacturing facilities, technical centers, and regional support teams around the world, strengthened the company's ability to deliver consistent results and responsive local service on a global scale.Today, Master Fluid Solutions continues to advance manufacturing performance through its comprehensive portfolio of TRIMmetalworking fluids, WEDOLiT™ forming and corrosion-control fluids, Master STAGES™ cleaning solutions, and XYBEXfluid management systems. The company has further expanded its capabilities through the FluidTrakfluid intelligence platform and enhanced fluid management services, providing manufacturers with greater visibility into fluid performance and operational efficiency.Together, these technologies and services help manufacturers increase productivity, reduce waste, lower operating costs, and achieve more consistent process performance. By combining innovative products with technical expertise, data-driven insights, and hands-on customer support, Master Fluid Solutions continues to help customers maximize the value of their manufacturing operations.As the company looks to the future, its mission remains clear: to advance sustainable manufacturing, strengthen customer partnerships, and deliver practical solutions that create measurable results. Working alongside the global metalworking community, Master Fluid Solutions remains committed to protecting the people who use its products, minimizing environmental impact, and helping customers achieve greater profitability and operational success.Celebrating 75 years of innovation, Master Fluid Solutions continues to build on its legacy of performance, partnership, and progress—helping manufacturers solve today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities.For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or its products please call +1 800-537-3365 or visit https://www.masterfluidsolutions.com/ . To find a local distributor, please visit us at https://www.masterfluids.com/na/en-us/distributors/index.php About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM, WEDOLiT, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEXfluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for thirteen consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537- 3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com

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