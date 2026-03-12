TRIM E950 Introduced to Improve Performance in Demanding Metalworking Applications

Master Fluid Solutions launches TRIM E950, a next-generation semisynthetic metalworking fluid designed to boost machining performance and extend sump life.

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master Fluid Solutions today announced the launch of TRIM E950 , a next-generation semisynthetic metalworking fluid designed to improve machining performance, extend sump life, and support manufacturers operating in high-precision industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, and job-shop production.TRIM E950 is engineered to deliver stable machining performance across a wide range of materials and operations, including difficult-to-machine alloys commonly used in advanced manufacturing. The fluid’s formulation is designed to maintain long-term stability, resist biological growth, and help shops reduce fluid maintenance requirements while maintaining consistent part quality.“Manufacturers today face increasing pressure to improve productivity while maintaining tight quality standards,” said Mark W. Scherer, Global Director of Digital Marketing & Channel Communications at Master Fluid Solutions. “TRIM E950 was developed with direct input from the global metalworking community to address these challenges. The result is a fluid that supports extended tool life, cleaner machines, and reliable performance across demanding applications.”According to product testing and field evaluations, TRIM E950 provides strong lubrication and cooling properties while maintaining excellent fluid stability. These characteristics help reduce tool wear, support consistent surface finishes, and minimize downtime related to fluid management. The product is designed for use in both centralized and individual sump systems and is compatible with a wide range of machining operations including milling, drilling, tapping, and grinding.The fluid is also formulated with a focus on operator acceptance and environmental responsibility. TRIM E950 supports improved sump cleanliness and reduced odor generation while maintaining compliance with modern regulatory expectations for workplace safety and environmental stewardship.In a recent field case study conducted in a production environment, manufacturers reported measurable improvements in tool life and fluid longevity after switching to TRIM E950. The study demonstrated how optimized fluid performance can help reduce total cost of operations while maintaining the high machining standards required by precision manufacturing sectors.TRIM E950 is now available in North America through Master Fluid Solutions’ network of authorized distributors and technical partners. Additional product information, technical data, and case studies are available on the company’s website.About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM, WEDOLiT, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEXfluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for thirteen consecutive years. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products, find a local distributor to contact at 2trim.us/distributors.php, call +1 800-537-3365, or visit their website at www.masterfluids.com Photo link: https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/catsy.824/E950-54g.jpg Photo caption: A 54-gallon drum of TRIME950, Master Fluid Solutions’ next-generation semisynthetic metalworking fluid designed to deliver stable machining performance, extended sump life, and reliable results across demanding manufacturing applications.

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