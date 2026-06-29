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Daily Session Report for Monday, June 29, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 29, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:28 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Tiburcio.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 582     Children And Youth

                   

HB 2676   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2677   Transportation

HB 2678   Professional Licensure

HB 2679   Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 733

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1006

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2014

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2037

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2455

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2460

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2499

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2512

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2529

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2559

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2644

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 462

A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2026, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

200-2

HR 553

A Resolution designating May 19, 2026, as "Pontian Greek Genocide Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.

200-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 30, 2026  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Monday, June 29, 2026

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