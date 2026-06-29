Daily Session Report for Monday, June 29, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 29, 2026
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:28 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Tiburcio.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 582 Children And Youth
HB 2676 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2677 Transportation
HB 2678 Professional Licensure
HB 2679 Finance
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
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A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2026, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
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200-2
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A Resolution designating May 19, 2026, as "Pontian Greek Genocide Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.
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200-2
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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