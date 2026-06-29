Daily Session Report for Monday, June 29, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 29, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:28 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Tiburcio.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 582 Children And Youth

HB 2676 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2677 Transportation

HB 2678 Professional Licensure

HB 2679 Finance

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 462 A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2026, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 553 A Resolution designating May 19, 2026, as "Pontian Greek Genocide Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.