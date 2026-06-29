CDCR welcomes 40 new parole agents from class 2‑26P

Forty new parole agents graduated from Basic Parole Agent Academy class 2-26P the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt.

After their Friday ceremony, agents are now prepared to embark on their new careers in the Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO).

The agents underwent 13 weeks of rigorous training in the Basic Parole Agent Academy at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. They will serve in communities across the state of California.

“The graduation of these 40 parole agents from the Basic Parole Agent Academy marks the beginning of a rewarding career dedicated to public safety, service and accountability,” said DAPO Director Bryan Bishop. “I congratulate each graduate on this significant achievement and encourage them to continue learning, growing and embracing the responsibilities that come with this profession. The future of DAPO is stronger because of their commitment and dedication. And, the communities we serve are safer as a result.”

To attend the academy, candidates must complete the hiring process by applying to take the Parole Agent I exam. They may also gain eligibility through the transfer process by meeting the minimum qualifications. Eligible candidates apply for open positions listed on the CalCareers website and interviews are held for the most qualified applicants.

>> Learn more about becoming a parole agent.

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