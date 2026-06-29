Suzie Changus appointed CALCTRA director

Suzie Changus was officially sworn in by Jason Johnson, Acting Chair of the Board.

The California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Board appointed Suzie Changus to serve as director of the California Correctional Training and Rehabilitation Authority (CALCTRA). Along with the Director position, Changus will also serve as the Executive Officer of the Board. She was officially appointed June 23.

Changus worked for CALCTRA, formerly CALPIA, for eight years. She has been serving as acting director since January 2026 and prior to her current role, she served as CALCTRA’s chief deputy director from 2023-2025 and chief information officer from 2018-2023.

Prior to CALCTRA, Changus has more than two decades of experience in the private and nonprofit sectors. Her background consists of roles in vocational education and retraining, technology, project management, government policy and finance, and healthcare.

Changus has a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento.

Changus will oversee CALCTRA, a self-supporting state entity providing life-changing career development opportunities to thousands of incarcerated individuals in all CDCR prisons.

The mission of CALCTRA is to ensure incarcerated individuals may be productive, successful contributors when they return to their communities. The organization prioritizes rehabilitation through job training programs and supports fair chances.

Submitted by CALCTRA

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