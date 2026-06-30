DNR investigating fish kill in Lee County

HOUGHTON - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill near the City of Houghton in Lee County.

On June 25, the DNR Field Office in Washington was notified of a possible pesticide rinsate spill near the ChemGro facility in Houghton.

Rinsate is a diluted mixture of pesticide which can be produced during the washing and cleaning of pesticide storage tanks or spray equipment.

Staff from the DNR Field Office in Washington responded to the incident. Further investigation showed the rinsate, which contained an ammonia cleaning agent, was discharged onto the ground at the co-op and entered a storm drain.

The storm drain leads to an open area that flows into a rural creek running south of Houghton, which eventually merges with larger streams.

Co-op staff were instructed to flush and pump water from the affected drainage way. Field office staff collected samples from the creek, noting white-colored water which smelled of ammonia.

DNR staff revisited the site on June 26. A number of dead fish (mostly minnows and bullheads) were observed in the creek sections intersected by a public roadway, from 130th Street down to 140th Street, approximately 3 miles downstream from the source.

Field test results revealed that the water contained elevated levels of ammonia. Water samples for bio-oxygen demand (BOD), ammonia and pesticides/herbicides were also collected.

The incident remains under investigation. The department will determine if further enforcement action is warranted.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.