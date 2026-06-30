Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,260 in the last 365 days.

[Jul 8] Environmental Engineer (Environmental Engineer - Wastewater)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has an exciting opportunity for a Wastewater Engineer who demonstrates technical skills, customer focus and is a detail-oriented team player to join the Wastewater Engineering team to help protect Iowa’s water quality. As a Wastewater Engineer, you will play a key role in supporting the engineering team to protect the environment and public health. Your responsibilities will include reviewing construction permit applications, overseeing wastewater treatment and collection system infrastructure projects, and approving engineering planning reports, antidegradation alternatives analyses, plans and specifications. You will also be responsible for approving construction permits for non-funded wastewater projects, as well as some projects funded through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

Job Number:       26-03464 

Location:             6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321

Hours:                  Regular Office Hours (8:00 AM - 4:30 PM) with occasional travel

Closing Date:      July 8th, 2026, 11:59 PM 

For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit:  Environmental Engineer - Wastewater | Job Details tab | Career Pages 

Or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa and search by job title.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

[Jul 8] Environmental Engineer (Environmental Engineer - Wastewater)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.