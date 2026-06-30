[Jul 8] Environmental Engineer (Environmental Engineer - Wastewater)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has an exciting opportunity for a Wastewater Engineer who demonstrates technical skills, customer focus and is a detail-oriented team player to join the Wastewater Engineering team to help protect Iowa’s water quality. As a Wastewater Engineer, you will play a key role in supporting the engineering team to protect the environment and public health. Your responsibilities will include reviewing construction permit applications, overseeing wastewater treatment and collection system infrastructure projects, and approving engineering planning reports, antidegradation alternatives analyses, plans and specifications. You will also be responsible for approving construction permits for non-funded wastewater projects, as well as some projects funded through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).