[Jul 13] Park Manager - Parks Bureau

The Iowa DNR is seeking a motivated individual to join our Parks, Forestry and Preserves Bureau as a Park Manager for Pine Lake and Union Grove State Parks. This position offers a unique opportunity to work in one of Iowa’s premier outdoor recreation destinations. The successful candidate will enjoy a high degree of independence, the satisfaction of making a visible impact on park operations and natural resources, and the opportunity to contribute to the stewardship of public lands that are enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year.

Pine Lake State Park is situated in Central Iowa, an easy drive from I35, on the NE edge of the City of Eldora, Hardin County, Iowa. Union Grove State Park is located roughly 4 miles South of Gladbrook off of 220th Street, Tama County, Iowa. Both parks include cabins, hiking trails, lakes, boat ramp/docks, a beach, campground, shelters, restrooms and play areas. The successful candidate will be required to live within 30 miles of Pine Lake State Park/Union Grove State Park as outlined in DNR Park Bureau policy.