County extends public service hours for Building Services and Planning

Beginning today, the Doña Ana County Building Services and Planning Department has expanded its service hours to provide residents, contractors and developers with greater access to permitting and planning services. The department is now open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The extended schedule gives residents additional time to conduct business while enabling the department to continue providing the same level of customer service. To ensure staff have adequate time to assist each visitor before the end of the business day, the last customer will be accepted at 5:45 p.m. Residents should note the following: Mobile Home Installation Permits (MHIP) will continue to be processed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday because the process requires coordination with other County departments whose operating hours have not changed.

Claim of Exemption and Subdivisions recording services are available by appointment only.

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