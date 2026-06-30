Correction: St. Albans Barracks / Missing person
Correction: The missing woman’s name is Jeanne Couture-Harrod. Her name was spelled incorrectly in a previous version of this release and has been updated below.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A2004164
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: VSP St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11:40 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 337 Rice Hill Rd., Sheldon, VT
INCIDENT: Missing person
NAME: Jeanne Couture-Harrod
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing vulnerable adult in the Franklin County town of Sheldon. Jeanne Couture-Harrod, 75, was reported missing from her home at 337 Rice Hill Rd. at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2026. Couture-Harrod, who has dementia, is believed to be on foot in the woods.
Couture-Harrod is 5 feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing blue Nike pants, a white and gray 3/4 length shirt, and one black and one gray Sketchers slip-on shoes. Photographs of Couture-Harrod are attached to this release.
This disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare. Multiple first-response agencies and state police special teams are assisting in the search. Anyone who sees Couture-Harrod is asked to call VSP’s St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
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