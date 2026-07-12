Traffic Alert - VT Route 117 & Skunk Hollow
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 117 & Skunk Hollow has both lanes obstructed in the area of Intersection involving above roads due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.