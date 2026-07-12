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Derby Barracks / Leaving the scene of a Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A5003889

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Nathan Handy                          

STATION: Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2026 at approximately 1052 hours

LOCATION: Church Lane in the Town of Craftsbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Justice Jameson 

AGE: 33    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge 

VEHICLE MODEL: RAM

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

LAST KNOWN OPERATOR: John Miller

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Front end damage

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-listed date and time, the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks, received report of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that backed into a parked unoccupied vehicle before fleeing the scene near 7 Church Lane in the Town of Craftsbury.

 

The owner of the parked vehicle, John Miller of Irasburg, reported that his vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage as a result of the crash.

 

Through investigation, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene as Justice Jameson of Craftsbury. A short time later, Troopers located Jameson. Following the investigation, Jameson was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Criminal Division for the offense of Leaving the Scene of a Crash, in violation of Title 23 V.S.A. § 1128.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2026 at 0830 hours      

COURT: Orleans

LODGED: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

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Derby Barracks / Leaving the scene of a Crash

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