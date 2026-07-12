Derby Barracks / Leaving the scene of a Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/11/2026 at approximately 1052 hours
LOCATION: Church Lane in the Town of Craftsbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Justice Jameson
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: RAM
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
LAST KNOWN OPERATOR: John Miller
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Front end damage
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-listed date and time, the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks, received report of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle that backed into a parked unoccupied vehicle before fleeing the scene near 7 Church Lane in the Town of Craftsbury.
The owner of the parked vehicle, John Miller of Irasburg, reported that his vehicle sustained moderate front-end damage as a result of the crash.
Through investigation, Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene as Justice Jameson of Craftsbury. A short time later, Troopers located Jameson. Following the investigation, Jameson was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Criminal Division for the offense of Leaving the Scene of a Crash, in violation of Title 23 V.S.A. § 1128.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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