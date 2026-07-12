Royalton Barracks / DUI & Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2003583
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/10/2026 @ approximately 2233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Sharon, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Triston E. Potter
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a suspicious male in the roadway on VT Route 14 near the Sharon / Hartford town line, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. While investigating, Troopers established probable cause that Triston Potter, age 27 of Sharon, VT, had caused bodily injury to a juvenile. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and determined Potter had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence. Potter was arrested for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in court at the below time, date, and location.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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