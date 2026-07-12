Royalton Barracks / DUI & Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2003583

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2026 @ approximately 2233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Sharon, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Triston E. Potter

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a suspicious male in the roadway on VT Route 14 near the Sharon / Hartford town line, in the county of Windsor, Vermont. While investigating, Troopers established probable cause that Triston Potter, age 27 of Sharon, VT, had caused bodily injury to a juvenile. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and determined Potter had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence. Potter was arrested for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in court at the below time, date, and location.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.