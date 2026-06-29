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Gold Mountain Fire Community Resources

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Complete this form to report any immediate needs of individuals and families due to the ongoing Gold Mountain Fire.

We recognize that your situation and needs may change from day to day. Please answer the questions based on your current circumstances. If your needs change after submitting this form, you are encouraged to complete a new assessment or call the Ouray County Hotline Phone numbers:

970-626-5484

970-626-5864

970-633-7015


While we will make every effort to connect you with available resources, completing this form does not guarantee assistance. Your information will be shared only with organizations directly involved in disaster response and recovery as needed.

Thank you for helping us coordinate our limited resources during this difficult time.

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Gold Mountain Fire Community Resources

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