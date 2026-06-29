Healthy resources from Teladoc

Stay healthy this summer with resources from Teladoc Health on staying safe and enjoying the water, healthy snacks for road trips and picnics, and not falling into the trap of comparison on social media.

About Teladoc Health for diabetes

Teladoc Health is a new approach to diabetes management that combines advanced technology with coaching to give you the support you need. Also, did you know that members can earn 10 Healthy County Rewards points when they record at least five glucose or blood pressure readings a month?

Teladoc Health for diabetes includes:

A cellular-connected blood glucose meter: It automatically uploads your readings to your secure online account, so you can monitor your blood sugar levels. The glucose meter is cellular-enabled, which means no more handwritten logbooks, no more upload cables and no need for a smartphone. And it's provided to you at no cost .

It automatically uploads your readings to your secure online account, so you can monitor your blood sugar levels. The glucose meter is cellular-enabled, which means no more handwritten logbooks, no more upload cables and no need for a smartphone. And it's provided to you at . Unlimited strips: Get as many strips and lancets as you need sent to your home at no cost. Your glucose meter will prompt you with a message to reorder.

Get as many strips and lancets as you need sent to your home at no cost. Your glucose meter will prompt you with a message to reorder. Tips to help you stay on track: Receive real-time, personalized messages to help you manage your blood sugar and feel your best.

Receive real-time, personalized messages to help you manage your blood sugar and feel your best. Coaching when you need it most: A certified diabetes educator who provides support for questions on nutrition and lifestyle changes.

A certified diabetes educator who provides support for questions on nutrition and lifestyle changes. Immediate information sharing: You choose the group of people with whom you want to share information, such as your family, doctor or Teladoc Health for diabetes coach.

Members aged 13 and older with diabetes can join Teladoc Health today at Teladochealth.com/GO/HEALTHYCOUNTY.

About Teladoc Health for high blood pressure*

Teladoc Health is a new approach to high blood pressure management that combines advanced technology, personalized insights and coaching to give you the tools you need to manage your blood pressure.

Teladoc Health for high blood pressure includes:

A Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure monitor: Monitor your blood pressure. Provided to you at no cost.

Monitor your blood pressure. Provided to you at no cost. Tips to help you stay on track: Receive personalized messages to help you manage your blood pressure and feel your best.

Receive personalized messages to help you manage your blood pressure and feel your best. Coaching when you need it most: A Teladoc Health coach who provides answers to your questions, support on your weight loss journey and advice on improving your health.

Members with high blood pressure can join Teladoc Health today at Teladochealth.com/GO/HEALTHYCOUNTY.

*A Bluetooth-enabled smart device, smartphone or tablet is required to participate in the Teladoc Health high blood pressure program.

The Teladoc Health program is available to all fully pooled groups and participating ASO groups. Participating ASO groups include Taylor, Brazos, Comal and Hays (diabetes and pre-diabetes programs). Non-participating ASO groups include Guadalupe, Hale, Harris CAD, Matagorda and Victoria counties.