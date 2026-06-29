Check out the latest news from your Employee Assistance Program

Check out this month’s Working Solutions, Balanced Living, Wellness News, Benefit Spotlight, Lifestyle Tip Sheet and Preparedness & Response courtesy of your Employee Assistance Program! These newsletters provide information on financial preparedness and peace of mind, relaxation methods that really work, ways to protect your emotional wellbeing, minimizing worry and much more!

In addition, AWP has webinar opportunities available for members.

Check out the Mental Health Awareness webinar recording. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act even in the workplace. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

To create a customized account, go to awpnow.com. Select "Access Your Benefits." Use Registration Code: AWP-TACHEBP-4661

Healthy County Employee Assistance Program powered by Alliance Work Partners

Access all benefits by calling (800) 343-3822.

To reach TDD, call (800) 448-1823.

To reach the EAP teen line, call (800) 334-TEEN (8336).

Online: awpnow.com | Registration code: AWP‑TACHEBP‑4661