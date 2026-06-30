Anesthesia Management Services, PC Earns Third-Straight Great Place To Work Certification™

AMSPC is made up of more than 200 anesthesiologists, CRNA staff, physician assistants and anesthesia techs specializing in Cardiac, Obstetric and Pain Management services to facilities across the greater Metro Detroit area.

Independent practice recognized with honor in 2024, 2025 and 2026

Because this certification is based entirely on employee feedback, it reflects the culture our team has built together - one grounded in trust, mutual support, and a shared commitment to excellence.” — Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO and President of Anesthesia Management Services, PC

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anesthesia Management Services , PC is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Workfor 2026, the third year in a row the group has earned this honor. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anesthesia Management Services, PC ( AMSPC ). This year, 98% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work, up from 87% of employees the previous year, and scored 41 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. The company’s full Great Place To Work profile can be found at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7080082 Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Anesthesia Management Services stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.""We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Great Place To Work for the third consecutive year," said Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO and President of Anesthesia Management Services, PC. "Because this certification is based entirely on employee feedback, it reflects the culture our team has built together - one grounded in trust, mutual support, and a shared commitment to excellence. Our anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and support staff are the foundation of AMSPC, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where our people feel valued, supported, and empowered to provide exceptional patient care."Anesthesia Management Services, PC has been providing unparalleled anesthesia services to the greater Detroit area since 1968. Throughout that time, the organization has earned a reputation for quality, safety, and innovation, partnering with healthcare organizations to provide comprehensive anesthesia, pain management, and perioperative care. As AMSPC continues to expand its footprint across Michigan, the practice remains committed to attracting and supporting exceptional physicians and CRNAs who share its dedication to clinical excellence and patient-centered care.According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.AMSPC is actively recruiting anesthesiologists and CRNAs. To learn more about the practice or submit a CV, visit www.amspcmi.com/careers About Anesthesia Management Services, PC: Founded in 1968, AMSPC has been providing unmatched anesthesia services throughout Michigan for more than 50 years. It is a completely independent practice, meaning there’s no private equity or venture capitalist involvement or ownership, and the team is made up of more than 200 anesthesiologists, CRNA staff, physician assistants and anesthesia techs specializing in Cardiac, Obstetric and Pain Management services to facilities across the greater Metro Detroit area. More information about AMSPC can be found at https://www.amspcmi.com/ . Follow AMS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for more group information and updates.About Great Place To Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.