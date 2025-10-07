The Alliance of Independent Dentists Announces Second Annual National Symposium in Naples, FL

The Alliance of Independent Dentists is hosting its second-annual National Symposium March 20 - 21, 2026 in Naples, FL.

March 2026 event provides premier opportunity for education and networking

Independence in dentistry means preserving the doctor–patient relationship and empowering dentists to thrive, innovate, and shape the future of care free from corporate influence.” — Dr. Jill Tanzi, President of the Alliance of Independent Dentists

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance of Independent Dentists (AID) is pleased to announce its upcoming AID National Symposium , March 20–21, 2026, at the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida. The event will bring together independent dental professionals from across the country for a high-impact gathering focused on independence, innovation, strategy, and growth.Independence in dentistry faces mounting pressures — from private equity consolidation to increasing regulatory challenges. This symposium is crafted to help dentists navigate this evolving landscape while preserving autonomy and profitability. Attendees can expect:• Inspiring keynote presentations from nationally recognized thought leaders• Tactical breakout sessions and case studies to apply immediately in one’s practice• Opportunities to build peer networks, exchange ideas, and collaborate on solutions• Interaction with sponsors and service providers tailored to independent practicesThe National Symposium will feature a robust lineup of renowned speakers, including two highly respected keynote speakers:• Dr. Brady Smith, Oral Fixation Comedy• Dr. Christian Coachman CDT, DDS, Founder and CEO, DSD-Digital Smile Design company: “7 Steps from Conventional towards Ideal Dentistry”Additional speakers and panelists will share their expertise on topics ranging from the best strategies for practice management, advocacy, and staying independent in today’s healthcare environment to marketing your practice and staying competitive, and include:• Dr. Jeff Grove, DMD: “Redefining Success: How Leaving the DSO World Brought Me Back to Dentistry”• Dr. Marco Fernandez, MD, President, The Association for Independent Medicine: “Staying Independent in a World of Private Equity and Consolidation”• Minal Sampat, Author / Marketing Strategist / Dental Hygienist: “Helping Dentists Master Marketing”• Steven J. Anderson, Founder & President, Total Patient Service Institute: “Staying Competitive as an Independent Dentist When DSOs Infiltrate Your Community”“Independence in dentistry isn’t just about ownership — it’s about preserving the doctor–patient relationship and the integrity of our profession,” said Dr. Jill Tanzi, President of the Alliance of Independent Dentists and founder of The Dentist at Hopkinton in Massachusetts. “This year’s symposium is designed to empower independent dentists to thrive, innovate, and continue shaping the future of care without corporate influence.”Attendees of the National Symposium will leave with actionable strategies, resources, and renewed confidence to thrive as independent dentists. The event is designed for those committed to maintaining autonomy while succeeding in an increasingly competitive and consolidated industry. Dentists passionate about shaping the future of independent practice are encouraged to register today at www.dentistalliance.org/2026 . Early-bird pricing ends on October 31, 2025.For full details — including agenda, session descriptions, speaker profiles, hotel information, and sponsorship opportunities — visit www.dentistalliance.org /2026.About the Alliance of Independent Dentists:The Alliance of Independent Dentists (AID) is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for independent dental professionals. Through education, networking, and resources, AID empowers dentists to maintain autonomy while delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, visit www.dentistalliance.org ###

