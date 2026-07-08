The Association for Independent Medicine Announces Inaugural Independent Physician Summit

The Association for Independent Medicine (AIM) is a national physician-led organization dedicated to protecting physician autonomy, strengthening independent practices, and advancing high-quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

Chicago conference addresses consolidation, private equity investment, sustainability and more challenges facing independent healthcare practices

Every physician attending this Summit will leave with practical strategies, tools, relationships and confidence to lead through the challenges facing independent medicine today. ” — Dr. Marco Fernandez, AIM President

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Independent Medicine (AIM) is pleased to announce its inaugural Independent Physician Summit 2026: Building a Coalition to Unite, Advocate and Stay Independent, at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile, October 2 – 4, 2026. The national conference brings together independent physicians and medical group leaders committed to preserving physician-led practices and strengthening independent medicine.Independent medicine is navigating unprecedented change – from private equity investment to healthcare system consolidation to practice sustainability and regulatory complexities. The Summit provides a dedicated forum for physician-led practices to collaborate, share strategies, and coordinate advocacy efforts that protect clinical autonomy and patient-centered care. Attendees can expect discussions, panels and Q&As focused on:• Protecting physician autonomy in an era of consolidation• Navigating private equity and healthcare market pressures• Strengthening independent practice sustainability• Coordinated advocacy at the state and national levels• Building collaboration across independent physician organizationsThe Summit will feature a distinguished lineup of physician leaders, healthcare advocates, policy experts, and practice innovators who are driving the future of independent medicine, including:• Dr. Marco Fernandez, AIM President, and Jack Dillon, Executive Director of AIM: “The State of Independent Medicine”• Emma Freer, American Economic Liberties Project: “The Fight for Independent Medicine: Why It Matters Now”• Preston Alexander, Forward Slash / Health & Dr. Adrienne Towsen, Towsen Clinic (West Chester, PA): “After the Takeover: Lessons in Survival and Rebuilding”• Dr. David Norris, Anesthesiologist, Author of The Financially Intelligent Physician; & Dr. Ali Sabbagh, Anesthesia Management Services PC (Commerce Township, MI): “Financial Resilience: Protecting and Strengthening Your Practice”• Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, AMA Board of Trustees: “Restoring Balance: Payment Reform, Physician Well-Being, and the Future of Physician-Led Care”• Andrew Woods, Liberty Partners Group: “Advocacy 101: Where to Start and How to Be Heard”• Keynote Conversation with NHL Legend Eddie Olczyk: “Leadership, Resilience, and High-Stakes Performance”• Hayden Rooke-Ley, JD, Assistant Professor at Brown University School of Public Health; Oregon Representative Ben Bowman; & Dr. Elissa Pirocanac, Bend (OR) Anesthesiology Group: “From Practice to Policy: How Physicians Can Drive Change”• Morgan Harper, American Economic Liberties Project; Hayden Rooke-Ley, JD; Dr. Adrienne Towsen; Dr. Elisabeth Potter, Plastic Surgeon (Austin, TX): “From Insight to Action: What You Do Next Matters”"Every physician attending this Summit will leave with practical strategies they can put into practice immediately,” said Dr. Marco Fernandez, President of the Association for Independent Medicine. “Our goal isn't simply to discuss the challenges facing independent medicine - it's to equip physicians with the tools, relationships, and confidence to lead through them."Attendees of the Independent Physician Summit will leave with practical strategies, resources, and connections to thrive as independent physicians. Leaders passionate about shaping the future of independent medicine are encouraged to register today at https://join-aim.org/AIM-Conference-2026 . Early-bird pricing ends on July 31, 2026. Full conference details – including the agenda, presentation descriptions, hotel information, and sponsorship opportunities – are also available on the website About the Association for Independent Medicine:The Association for Independent Medicine (AIM) exists to ensure independent physicians and physician-led practices remain a strong and sustainable force in American healthcare. We believe that maintaining physician control of clinical decision-making leads to better outcomes for patients and more responsible stewardship of healthcare resources. AIM serves as a national association advocating for physician autonomy, practice sustainability, and coordinated engagement across specialties and states. AIM works alongside physician groups, specialty societies, and advocacy organizations, and believes by fostering collaboration rather than competition that we strengthen the collective voice of independent medicine. Learn more at https://join-aim.org ###

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