Rabid Animals Confirmed in Multiple Counties; Two People and Three Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 29, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that three animals from different counties have tested positive for rabies:

In Aiken County, a fox found near Augusta Road and Eula Helen Street in Gloverville, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. One cat was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Cherokee County, a fox found near Moores Farm and Green River roads in Gaffney, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider.

In Williamsburg County, a raccoon found near Santee and Cooper roads in Andrews, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The Aiken County fox was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing June 26 and was confirmed to have rabies the same day. The Cherokee County fox and Williamsburg County raccoon were submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing June 25 and were confirmed to have rabies June 26. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon, either fox, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's rabies 24-hour rabies reporting line at 888- 847-0902, Select Option 2.

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s rabies program manager.

In 2026, the Cherokee County fox and Williamsburg County raccoon are the first animals in their counties to test positive for rabies, and the Aiken County fox is the fourth animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 53 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, one of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Cherokee County, two were in Williamsburg County, and three were in Aiken County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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