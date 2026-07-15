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EMS Training Committee to Meet Thursday, July 16, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 14, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Public Health (DPH) and S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) today celebrated the opening of the state's new Public Health and Environmental Laboratory, a modern facility designed to strengthen South Carolina's ability to protect public health and the environment for decades to come.  

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EMS Training Committee to Meet Thursday, July 16, 2026

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