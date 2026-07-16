S.C. Mining Council to Meet July 17, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Mining Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, at the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES), located at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia. The meeting will take place on the third floor in room No. 3420.

The agenda is available here.

###