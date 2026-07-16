DPH Reminds Families to Ensure Children’s Vaccines Are Up-to-Date for the Upcoming School Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ahead of the 2026-27 school year, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds parents to make sure their children are up to date with all required vaccines and to familiarize themselves with the updated School and Childcare Exclusion List.

Children enrolled in school and childcare are required to be current on certain vaccinations at the start of each school year or provide an accepted exemption. This helps protect the health of children, teachers and school staff who are in group settings every day, as vaccines are one of the most-successful public health interventions for reducing disease spread and safeguarding against vaccine-preventable illnesses and complications.

Online access to immunization records through the SIMON portal is available for parents on DPH’s website.

“During the last school year, South Carolina experienced the largest outbreak of measles this country has seen in 30 years,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, acting DPH director. “Vaccines are a safe and effective way of protecting our children from diseases like measles. If they haven’t already, we encourage parents to talk to their child’s pediatrician about required and recommended vaccinations to ensure their children are up to date ahead of the upcoming school year.”

Appointments for immunizations can be made at many of DPH’s county health departments by calling 1-855-472-3432 or online using Web Chat. Many pharmacies also offer immunizations.

The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program offers no-cost vaccines for eligible children, including those who are uninsured and underinsured. To find a VFC provider near you, visit DPH’s Find a VFC Provider tool.

Current vaccination requirements for the 2026-27 school year are available on the DPH website. Depending on their grade level, students enrolled in 5K to 12th grade in both public and private schools must be up to date on the following vaccinations: Hepatitis A; Hepatitis B; DTaP (tetanus, whooping cough); Polio; Measles, Mumps and Rubella; Varicella (chickenpox); and Tdap (whooping cough booster required before seventh grade).

Additionally, to help protect children from unnecessary exposure to contagious or infectious diseases, South Carolina requires that children and staff with certain diseases and conditions stay home from school or childcare while contagious.

Each year, DPH publishes the School and Childcare Exclusion List, which explains how long ill children and staff should stay out of school or childcare, and what is needed before the child/student or employee is permitted to return.

“The beginning of the school year is also a great time for parents to talk with their kids about other measures that can help keep themselves and others healthy,” Traxler said. “We encourage parents to remind their kids that covering coughs and sneezes and frequent hand washing can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.”

As always, DPH encourages people to speak with their healthcare provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination.

To learn more about required and recommended vaccinations and school exclusion, visit dph.sc.gov.

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