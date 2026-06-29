Latest information on Western Colorado fires - Snyder Fire

Update at 2:55 p.m. on June 28, 2026

The Red Cross has relocated the evacuation resource center to Grand Junction High School (GJHS) at 1400 N. 5th Street, Grand Junction. The new center is scheduled to open by 3 p.m. today, June 28. Both gymnasiums at GJHS are being utilized to accommodate any overnight stays. Displaced residents can bring cats and dogs in kennels. Local non-profit, Roice-Hurst, will be on-site at the evacuation resource center with various domestic pet supplies.

If you need assistance with large animals and livestock, coordinate with Kyle Carstens, Mesa County Fairgrounds Manager, at 970-773-1621.

The evacuation resource center at the former Faith Heights Church location is now closed. #SnyderFire

Update at 12:55 p.m. on June 28, 2026

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is extending road closures in response to the Snyder Mesa Fire. The Kokopelli Trail Road between Loma and Mack, Colorado, is closed. In addition, 16 5/10 Road to Glade Park is closed at Monument Road/Rim Rock Drive.

Deputies evacuated 123 campers from the Colorado River banks overnight on June 27. Today, Colorado Parks and Wildlife closed boat ramps at the James M. Robb - Fruita section and Loma Boat Launch State Wildlife Area.

Update at 9:15 a.m. on June 28, 2026

The Mesa County Sheriff is extending the pre-evacuation order south of the Colorado River to BS Road (Glade Park area), west of Kingsview subdivision (off Highway 340), including Pollock Canyon Estates to Loma, Colo. Residents in all of the pre-evacuation area are encouraged to turn on irrigation water to saturate the land.

As a reminder to anyone wanting to self-evacuate in advance of an order, they can tie into resources through the Red Cross at a local evacuation resource center. That evacuation resource center is located in the former Faith Heights Church, 600 28 ¼ Road, Grand Junction. The public can call 1-800-Red-Cross.

Media contact for the Red Cross is John Seward, media line: 720-260-4702.

Update at 10:35 p.m. on June 27, 2026

The Mesa County Sheriff, in coordination with the American Red Cross, has opened an evacuation resource center for any area residents who have proactively evacuated the Snyder-Mesa Fire. This evacuation resource center is located in the former Faith Heights Church, 600 28 ¼ Road, Grand Junction. This evacuation resource center will be open until midnight. It will then close and re-open at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Governor Polis Declares State Of Emergency

Update at 6:30 p.m. on June 27, 2026

For residents in the impacted area, those pre-evacuating who need assistance with sheltering large animals, contact Kyle Carstens, Mesa County Fairgrounds Manager at 970-773-1621.

Update at 6:00 p.m. on June 27, 2026

Pre-evacuation has been expanded by the Mesa County Sheriff from 11 5/10 Road to now 16 ½ Road, on BS Road west to Utah.

Released at 4:40 p.m. on June 27, 2026

Glade Park, CO. - At approximately 3:45 p.m. on June 27, 2026, the Mesa County Sheriff made pre-evacuation orders to all properties on BS Road west of 11 5/10 Road to the Utah border. Deputies are making notifications in person. In conjunction with the pre-evacuation orders, Mesa County Sheriff has also ordered the closure of A 2/10 Road at DS Road and BS Road prior to the BLM boundary. Mesa County Road and Bridge is assisting with the road closures. There are multiple fires active on federal lands, with conditions that are prompting these orders.