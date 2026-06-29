Statement on the Gateway Tunnel Project

"We are grateful that a federal court has once again agreed that the Trump Administration’s decision to freeze billions of dollars in grants for the Gateway Tunnel Project is flagrantly unlawful. This is the most important infrastructure project in the nation, and thanks to our litigation, 1,000 people are back on the job and construction continues every day. This victory sends a clear message: the Trump Administration's attempt to halt Gateway funding will not stand.”

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