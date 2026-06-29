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Video: Mayor Freddie O’Connell issues statement on condemnation legislation

Today, Mayor Freddie O’Connell filed condemnation legislation which would allow Metro to take ownership of property near the Nashville Zoo.

“We’re filing this condemnation legislation because Metro has a legitimate need for this property. I have carefully followed the concerns from the community and the Zoo and also remain deeply concerned about the proposed use,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell said. “With the closure of Metro Southeast and departments -- from the fire department to NDOT -- needing expansion space and in transition, we have a variety of needs in Metro.”

At this link, you can view, download, and use a video of the mayor’s comments.

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Video: Mayor Freddie O’Connell issues statement on condemnation legislation

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