Detectives Asking for Assistance in Identifying Man Who Punched-Assaulted 84-Year-Old Victim

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual suspected of punching/assaulting an 84-year-old man in the face at approximately 7 p.m. on June 24th outside a gas station on Shelby Avenue.

The victim told the case detective that he drove to the gas station with, and at the request of, a 40-year-old female family friend so that she could meet someone. After arriving, he said the 40-year-old woman got out and walked up to a four-door sedan and began talking with the occupants. The victim reported that a verbal argument ensued, with the man from the car yelling about money she allegedly owed. The victim said the man then confronted him and began assaulting him. He suffered serious injuries to his face as a result. Surveillance video from the gas station corroborates the victim being assaulted there.

The victim and the 40-year-old fled the gas station and drove to Hendersonville Hospital. Hendersonville Police contacted East Precinct patrol officers at 11:30 p.m. on the 24th to report that they believed the assault occurred in Davidson County. The 40-year-old was arrested by Hendersonville Police that night at the hospital for DUI. She remains in the Sumner County Jail pending a hearing later this month.

Anyone recognizing the assault suspect from the attached surveillance photos from the gas station is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.