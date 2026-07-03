Admitted Hired Shooter Arrested in Tuesday's Wounding of Man in Napier-Sudekum Homes; Individual Alleged to Have Hired Him Also Charged

Nakia Bohanon, 52, who admits to shooting a 26-year-old man on University Court in the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, told detectives late today that he was hired to do it and opened fire on the victim out of loyalty to the man who was paying him.

Bohanon is being charged with attempted criminal homicide, while the individual alleged to have arranged for the shooting, convicted felon Kybreun Scott, 26, is being charged tonight with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

A collaboration between South Precinct officers and Specialized Investigations Division detectives led to Bohanon’s arrest on Lafayette Street this afternoon. Bohanon said that Scott wanted the victim shot due to previous issues he had with him. He reported the agreed upon payment was $2,850, and that he received $350 after the shooting.

At the time of his arrest today, Bohanon was free on $2,500 bond from a May 23, 2026, burglary arrest.

Scott was arrested by Specialized Investigations Division detectives Wednesday afternoon off Buchanan Street after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Seized from the Infiniti Q50 he was driving was an AK pistol. Also seized were a bag containing 110 grams of cocaine and $2,432 cash. Scott was jailed Wednesday evening on multiple charges including felony cocaine possession, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Scott was convicted of aggravated assault for shooting into his former girlfriend’s vehicle in 2022. He received a four-year probated sentence.

Tuesday’s victim received gunshot wounds to both legs and a graze wound to his head. He is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

