Public Notice – Applications to Construct or Modify an Air Pollution Source

Applications for a construction permit and/or a synthetic minor operating permit have been filed with the Metro Public Health Department, Air Pollution Control Division for the following sources:

Air Pollution Control Public Notice for July 3, 2026

This application is subject to the provisions of the Metropolitan Code of Laws, Chapter 10.56, “Air Pollution Control," Section 10.56.020, “Construction Permits,” Paragraph N and/or Section 10.56.040, “Operating Permits” and Section 3-2 of Regulation 3, “New Source Review” which require public notification and a 30-day public comment period. Copies of the application packages are on file for public review in the Metro Public Health Department, Vital Records Division, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee. Comments must be received in the Air Pollution Control Division Office no later than August 2, 2026. Emailed comments may be directed to [email protected].

Please send an email to request additional information.