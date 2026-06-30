Bundled Unveils AI Auto Cancellations: Industry's First AI-Driven Subscription Cancellation

Bundled's AI monitors member usage patterns in real time and automatically cancels underused subscriptions — no login, no request, no click required

The dirty secret of the subscription industry is that it's built on inertia. Services count on you forgetting to cancel. ” — Shruti Krishnagiri

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bundled (gobundled.com), the subscription management and bundling platform, today formally unveiled AI Auto Cancellations — an industry-first feature that uses artificial intelligence to monitor how members use their subscriptions and automatically cancels services they are no longer using, without requiring any action from the member.Unlike traditional cancellation tools that require a member to log in, identify an unused subscription, and manually trigger a cancellation, Bundled's AI auto cancellation operates entirely in the background. The system continuously tracks usage patterns across a member's subscription stack and, when a service falls below a usage threshold, initiates the cancellation automatically, ensuring members never pay for something they're not using.Shruti Krishnagiri, Co-Founder and CTO of Bundled: "The dirty secret of the subscription industry is that it's built on inertia. Services count on you forgetting to cancel. Our AI auto cancellation eliminates that entirely — our AI is always watching, so our members never have to be."HOW AI AUTO CANCELLATIONS WORKSBundled's AI monitors usage data across all subscriptions in a member's bundle in real timeWhen a subscription falls below the member's usage threshold, the AI flags it for automatic cancellationThe cancellation is processed without the member needing to log in, submit a request, or take any actionMembers receive a notification confirming the cancellation and the savings applied to their accountThe feature is active by default for all Bundled members and can be configured through the member dashboardThe launch of AI auto cancellation comes as subscription fatigue reaches a new high in 2026, with major platforms including Netflix, Spotify, Paramount+, and Starz all raising prices this year. For consumers managing eight or more subscriptions, the cognitive load of tracking usage and timing cancellations has become a significant pain point.Shruti Krishnagiri: "We've always believed that managing subscriptions shouldn't be a part-time job. AI auto cancellation is the most complete expression of that belief we've built yet. Your subscriptions should work for you, and when they stop doing that, they should go away on their own."

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