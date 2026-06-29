Streaming Bills Are Catching Up to Cable. Bundled Founder Weighs In on What Consumers Should Do Next

With Netflix, Spotify and others raising prices, PD Dixit argues that the era of cheap streaming is over and that bundling, not cancelling, is the answer.

The consumer is caught in the middle through both paying more, managing more, and getting less flexibility. The answer isn't to cancel the things you love. It's to stop paying retail for them.” — PD Dixit

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 has been the most aggressive year for streaming price increases since services went mainstream. Netflix, Spotify, Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, Amazon Music, and Microsoft 365 have all raised prices this year — and industry analysts estimate the cumulative impact puts consumers $120 to $200 more per year out of pocket compared to 2024. For the first time, subscribing to three major streaming services costs more per month than the average basic cable bill did in 2019.PD Dixit, CEO and Co-Founder of Bundled , argues that this moment was predictable and that the industry's response of "just cancel something" misses the point entirely.PD Dixit: "Streaming services priced low to win subscribers, and now they're raising prices because they can. The consumer is caught in the middle through both paying more, managing more, and getting less flexibility. The answer isn't to cancel the things you love. It's to stop paying retail for them."Bundled was founded on the premise that consumers should have access to the same group-negotiated rates that were once reserved for large enterprises and telecoms. By combining multiple subscriptions into a single bundle, Bundled members access rates between 30% and 70% below standard pricing. This insulates them from the retail price increases that have defined 2026.PD Dixit: "Every time a streaming service raises its prices, our value proposition gets stronger."Bundled is opening access to waitlist members soon. Customers can join the waitlist at gobundled.com.

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