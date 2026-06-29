Bundled Expands Team, Adding Key Hires in Technology and Marketing

New senior technology and social media appointments reflect the company's readiness to scale.

Every hire we make is about building something durable: A platform that genuinely serves our members better than anything else out there.” — Shruti Krishnagiri

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bundled (gobundled.com), the subscription management and bundling platform, today announced new team appointments as the company prepares for its broadest member expansion to date. The hires signal Bundled's commitment to building the infrastructure, product quality, and member experience required to scale beyond its beta phase.Kevin Jose joins Bundled as Senior Tech Developer, bringing over 2 years of experience in tech and software development. He will lead platform infrastructure and backend systems as Bundled prepares to onboard its next cohort of members.Aakriti Khosla joins as Social Media Manager, responsible for building Bundled's brand presence across platforms and growing an engaged community of subscribers who want better value from their digital services. She brings experience in marketing and brand strategy."Shruti Krishnagiri: "Every hire we make is about building something durable: A platform that genuinely serves our members better than anything else out there. Our new hires bring exactly the capabilities we need as we move from beta into a full launch.""The appointments follow 2 years of invite-only beta during which Bundled refined its product, expanded its partner catalogue, and achieved a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot.ABOUT BUNDLEDBundled is a subscription management and bundling platform that negotiates group pricing on streaming, music, fitness, news, and other digital subscriptions. Members save between 30–70% on their favorite services without cancelling anything — managing everything through a single login, single monthly payment, and one-click controls. Bundled is headquartered in New York and backed by Techstars. Learn more at gobundled.com.

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