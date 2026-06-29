Public input leads to updated Industrial Corridor Draft

Horry County Planning and Zoning has taken the findings from their public input meetings, survey and comment period to update and modify their Industrial Corridors Draft.

Click here to read the updated Industrial Corridor Draft

Click here to take the Industrial Corridor Survey – Deadline extended to July 30th

Public input has been invaluable to the planning process, and the County encourages all interested parties to review the materials and share their feedback. An additional public input meeting will be held on July 16, 2026, at the Horry County Government and Justice Center, doors open at 5:30pm.

Horry County Planning and Zoning held two public meetings in April to gather initial public input on the proposed Industrial Corridors. The feedback received was considered in developing the first draft, which was released on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The release of the draft marked the beginning of the public written comment period, which will conclude on July 2, 2026.

Since the release of the first draft, staff has continued to receive and review public comments, resulting in additional revisions reflected in the updated draft. After review and approval by the Planning Commission, the plan amendment will also be reviewed and recommended by the Infrastructure & Regulations (I&R) Committee at their meeting on August 11, 2026. It is then considered for adoption by Horry County Council at their meeting on August 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Timeline is subject to change.

Written comment may be submitted by email to hcg.planningandzoning@horrycountysc.gov . Please use "Industrial Corridors" as the subject line.

THE PURPOSE OF AN INDUSTRIAL CORRIDOR OVERLAY

The Industrial Corridors Draft is part of the five-year update to Horry County’s Comprehensive Plan, known as IMAGINE 2040.

The Industrial Corridor Draft helps identify areas best suited for future industrial and economic growth in Horry County. These areas are intended to support major industries, manufacturing, freight and logistics operations that bring high-paying jobs and strengthen the local economy. Once finalized, the plan will designate specific sections of the county for future industrial use.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM PUBLIC INPUT

Survey comments gathered between March and April provided these common themes:

-Desire to prioritize mitigating impacts of industrial uses on residential uses, conservation lands, and historic downtowns.

- Mixed opinions on locations near office, commercial and agriculture land.

Concerns about impacts on:

- Wetlands

- Providing buffers to sensitive environmental and residential land uses

- Air and water quality impacts

- Providing adequate road and utility infrastructure

Respondents want Horry County to:

- Concentrate industrial uses

- Buffer sensitive uses

- Provide infrastructure upgrades where necessary

-Provide opportunities for economic development and job creation

Horry County will continue to provide updates on the Industrial Corridors Draft here, online and on the Horry County Government Facebook page.