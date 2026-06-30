AMPP Expands Presence in India to Support Growing Infrastructure, Energy Development
GAIL (India) Limited joins AMPP as a Corporate Member as demand grows for asset integrity, coatings, workforce expertise
In response to these needs, the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, continues to increase its presence in India through education, standard development, certification, and technical collaboration. Today, AMPP serves more than 3,200 members across India, reflecting the growing demand for corrosion control, coatings expertise, and asset integrity solutions nationwide.
India has become one of AMPP's fastest-growing markets, with increasing interest in training, certifications, chapter participation, and technical collaboration. During the past year, AMPP completed a comprehensive assessment of opportunities in India and began building a long-term strategy to support members, chapters, and industry partners across the country. AMPP is also creating tools and resources to improve chapter performance, exploring additional training and certifications suited to the Indian market, and closely collaborating with leaders in India to understand better the country's needs for corrosion management, coatings, and asset integrity.
As part of this strategic growth, AMPP is pleased to welcome GAIL (India) Limited as a Corporate Member of AMPP.
One of the largest government entities in India, GAIL owns and operates a significant portion of the country's natural gas pipeline network, supporting critical energy transport nationwide. The organization has announced plans to expand its pipeline infrastructure over the next five years, adding an estimated 40,000 kilometers of pipeline, underscoring the increasing importance of asset management and maintenance, coatings, asset integrity, and workforce development in India.
Unlike many industry associations that focus only on national membership, AMPP is a truly international group, enabling organizations worldwide to participate in standards development, committee activities, executive positions, certifications, training programs, and industry collaboration. AMPP members across the globe are fully integrated within the organization and have the opportunity to help shape the future of materials protection practices globally.
"India offers tremendous growth potential for infrastructure, especially as the country focuses on building and maintaining a safe and secure infrastructure for long-term energy needs," said Tim Gonzalez, Vice President of Energy Integrity Solutions at AMPP. "As organizations invest in energy infrastructure, pipelines, manufacturing, and industry facilities, corrosion control and coatings expertise will continue to increase in importance. We are pleased to welcome GAIL as a Corporate Member and look forward to supporting their efforts through standards, training, and technical resources."
By becoming a Corporate Member of AMPP, GAIL not only increases its visibility as a global company but also creates new opportunities for collaboration with other industry leaders, asset owners, and government agencies in India.
As India continues to invest in critical infrastructure, this new relationship with AMPP presents opportunities for closer collaboration on topics such as workforce development, technical knowledge exchange, and workforce training initiatives. Discussions are ongoing with GAIL regarding potential in-house training initiatives for its personnel.
As India continues to expand, AMPP looks forward to collaborating with industry leaders, government organizations, and technical professionals to support infrastructure growth and development across the country.
To learn more about AMPP’s corporate membership program, visit https://www.ampp.org/membership/membership-types/corporate-membership.
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 41,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Photo caption: Representatives from GAIL (India) Limited and AMPP meet following GAIL's enrollment as an AMPP Corporate Member. Pictured from left to right: Mohammad Shums Abbas, Chief Manager, GAIL (India) Limited; Sumit Srivastava, General Manager, GAIL (India) Limited; Sanjay Namdeo, Director, India Operations, AMPP; Mokshada Tripathi, Manager, GAIL (India) Limited; Subhdeep Debnath, Chief Manager, GAIL (India) Limited; and Piyush Jain, Deputy General Manager, GAIL (India) Limited.
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
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