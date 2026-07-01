AMPP Opens Applications for 2027 Ambassador Program

Are you the next AMPP Ambassador

Are you the next AMPP Ambassador

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Applications for the 2027 AMPP Ambassador Program are open through August 15, inviting members worldwide to help advance materials protection and performance.

AMPP Ambassadors help make our global community more visible, connected, and accessible. We encourage members who are committed to advancing the profession to apply.”
— Jennifer Kramer, APR
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, has opened applications for its 2027 AMPP Ambassador Program. Applications will be accepted through August 15, 2026.
The AMPP Ambassador Program brings together passionate members from around the world who serve as advocates for the association and the materials protection profession. Ambassadors help expand awareness of corrosion control, protective coatings, materials sustainability, and asset preservation while connecting professionals and students with AMPP resources, education, and professional opportunities.

“AMPP Ambassadors help make our global community more visible, connected, and accessible,” said Jennifer Kramer, APR, Senior Manager of Public Relations at AMPP. “Their professional insight, local relationships, and willingness to share the value of materials protection help extend AMPP’s mission well beyond our events and platforms. We encourage members who are committed to advancing the profession to apply.”

Selected ambassadors will represent AMPP within their regions and professional networks; share AMPP initiatives and industry insights through social media and events; highlight local challenges and innovations; and provide feedback on program participation and engagement.

Applicants must be active AMPP members in good standing and demonstrate a commitment to AMPP’s mission and values. Qualified candidates should also demonstrate a history of involvement in AMPP-related activities or advocacy, an active presence on social media or in regional professional communities, and a dedication to advancing corrosion control, materials protection, and asset preservation.

Ambassadors receive access to exclusive training and resources, including a digital toolkit with customizable content; opportunities to network with global leaders and technical experts; increased professional visibility; and recognition across AMPP platforms.

The AMPP Ambassador Program is highly competitive. Applicants are encouraged to submit thoughtful, detailed responses that prove their interest in the program and commitment to advancing the global materials protection community.

To apply for the 2027 AMPP Ambassador Program, complete the application by August 15, 2026: 2027 AMPP Ambassador Interest Form

For more information about the program and current AMPP Ambassadors, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/ambassadors.

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMPP Opens Applications for 2027 Ambassador Program

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
Company/Organization
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
15835 Park Ten Place
Houston, Texas, 77084
United States
+1 330-714-8302
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 41,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

More From This Author
AMPP Opens Applications for 2027 Ambassador Program
AMPP Expands Presence in India to Support Growing Infrastructure, Energy Development
AMPP Introduces ‘Chapter Takeover’ Podcast Series in Spanish
View All Stories From This Author