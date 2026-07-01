AMPP Opens Applications for 2027 Ambassador Program
Applications for the 2027 AMPP Ambassador Program are open through August 15, inviting members worldwide to help advance materials protection and performance.
The AMPP Ambassador Program brings together passionate members from around the world who serve as advocates for the association and the materials protection profession. Ambassadors help expand awareness of corrosion control, protective coatings, materials sustainability, and asset preservation while connecting professionals and students with AMPP resources, education, and professional opportunities.
“AMPP Ambassadors help make our global community more visible, connected, and accessible,” said Jennifer Kramer, APR, Senior Manager of Public Relations at AMPP. “Their professional insight, local relationships, and willingness to share the value of materials protection help extend AMPP’s mission well beyond our events and platforms. We encourage members who are committed to advancing the profession to apply.”
Selected ambassadors will represent AMPP within their regions and professional networks; share AMPP initiatives and industry insights through social media and events; highlight local challenges and innovations; and provide feedback on program participation and engagement.
Applicants must be active AMPP members in good standing and demonstrate a commitment to AMPP’s mission and values. Qualified candidates should also demonstrate a history of involvement in AMPP-related activities or advocacy, an active presence on social media or in regional professional communities, and a dedication to advancing corrosion control, materials protection, and asset preservation.
Ambassadors receive access to exclusive training and resources, including a digital toolkit with customizable content; opportunities to network with global leaders and technical experts; increased professional visibility; and recognition across AMPP platforms.
The AMPP Ambassador Program is highly competitive. Applicants are encouraged to submit thoughtful, detailed responses that prove their interest in the program and commitment to advancing the global materials protection community.
To apply for the 2027 AMPP Ambassador Program, complete the application by August 15, 2026: 2027 AMPP Ambassador Interest Form
For more information about the program and current AMPP Ambassadors, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/ambassadors.
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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