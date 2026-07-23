Avik Samanta, Ph.D., Awarded AMPP’s Prestigious 2026 Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant

Avik Samanta

Avik Samanta

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

AMPP honors Avik Samanta, Ph.D., with the 2026 Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant to advance innovative, PFAS-free corrosion protection research.

The award will empower my research team to develop innovative PFAS-free, self-healing surfaces that improve the longevity and reliability of engineering materials in demanding environments.”
— Avik Samanta
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has named Avik Samanta, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of South Florida, as the distinguished recipient of the 2026 Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant.

His proposal, "Laser-Textured, Thermally Healable PFAS-Free Superhydrophobic Metal Alloy Surfaces for Durable Corrosion Protection," focuses on developing sustainable, PFAS-free self-healing surfaces that can restore corrosion resistance after mechanical damage. The funding will enable the research team to investigate the fundamental mechanisms of self-healing on laser-fabricated surfaces and generate preliminary data needed to pursue larger federally funded research initiatives.

The $38,000 Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant supports early-stage research in materials protection and performance, helping researchers advance innovative work in corrosion, coatings, degradation, and related disciplines.

Raghu Srinivasan, Ph.D., chair of the AMPP’s Research Society Leadership Council (RSLC), commented on the significance of this year's award: “The Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant continues his vision of empowering the next generation of researchers to pursue bold, innovative ideas in corrosion research and materials protection and performance. This year's solicitation attracted an exceptionally strong international pool of proposal submissions. Dr. Avik Samanta's proposal reflects that vision by addressing a significant corrosion challenge through sustainable materials and advanced surface engineering.”

Dr. Srinivasan, a Mechanical Engineering Professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage, added, “The RSLC congratulates Dr. Samanta on his successful proposal that combines innovation, technical excellence, and strong potential for real-world impact. The RSLC also sincerely thanks the members of the Seed Grant Task Force committee for their dedication, thoughtful evaluations, and hours of volunteer service throughout this highly competitive review process.”

Dr. Samanta expressed his appreciation for the recognition and the opportunities the award will create for his research.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant Award,” he said. “This recognition affirms our vision of advancing sustainable surface engineering to address critical challenges in corrosion protection and materials durability.

“The award will empower my research team to develop innovative PFAS-free, self-healing surfaces that improve the longevity and reliability of engineering materials in demanding environments,” Dr. Samanta said. “I am sincerely grateful to AMPP for investing in this research and look forward to translating our discoveries into practical technologies that benefit industry, strengthen infrastructure, and inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists.”

First awarded during 1967–1969, the Legacy NACE Seed Grant honors the memory of Dr. A. John Sedriks, a pioneer in corrosion control through metallurgical modifications. His work at LaQue Corrosion Technologies and with the Office of Naval Research helped shape modern corrosion science and establish the NACE Seed Grant Program, which continues to support innovative research today.

For more information about the Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant, visit the AMPP Seed Grant webpage, https://www.ampp.org/standards/research-programs-link/john-sedriks-seed-grant. To view the history of past Seed Grant recipients, visit the AMPP Seed Grant Recipients page, https://higherlogicdownload.s3.amazonaws.com/NACE/cedda8a4-c3c0-4583-b1b6-3b248e6eb1f2/UploadedImages/standards/Seed-Grant-Recipients-2026.pdf. To learn more about the University of South Florida's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, visit its website, https://www.usf.edu/engineering/mae/index.aspx.

Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
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The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 41,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

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