AMPP to Host Webcast on Next-Generation Maritime Corrosion Technologies
AMPP's Aug. 4 webcast explores robotics, smart coatings, digitalization, and emerging technologies transforming maritime corrosion management.
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world's leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, will host an upcoming webcast exploring how robotics, digitalization, and data-driven asset management are helping shipowners, operators, shipyards, and defense organizations modernize corrosion prevention and maintenance strategies.
The event, "Next-Generation Maritime Corrosion Technology," will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT (6:30 p.m. IST). During this 2.5-hour session, experts from industry, research, and technology organizations will explore the latest innovations shaping maritime asset integrity and demonstrate how digital tools are enabling smarter maintenance decisions, improving operational reliability, and supporting long-term sustainability.
As the maritime industry continues to modernize, technologies such as robotics, digital inspections, and predictive analytics are becoming essential for improving efficiency while reducing risk and lifecycle costs. This webcast will explore how these next-generation solutions are helping organizations strengthen corrosion management, optimize maintenance planning, and enhance the resilience of commercial and defense fleets.
Featured presentations include:
• “Introduction to the Corrosion Control and Repair (CCR) Technology Focus Team”
Deniz Ferrin, NAVSEA 04 Shipyard Modernization Office (SMO), Tactical Innovation Implementation Lab (TIIL)
Ferrin will introduce the U.S. Navy's Corrosion Control and Repair (CCR) Technology Focus Team and discuss how innovative technologies, including laser ablation, plasma blasting, and induction heating, are improving corrosion removal, reducing maintenance costs, enhancing sailor safety, and increasing fleet readiness.
• “Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for Maritime Corrosion Control and Asset Reliability”
Federico (Fede) Gambina, Ph.D., MBA, Business Development/CRP Manager, EWI
Gambina will explore how advanced manufacturing technologies, including laser surface preparation, cold spray repairs, and remote welding, are reshaping corrosion mitigation and improving the reliability, sustainability, and maintainability of maritime assets.
• “Why Do We Waste Resources by Removing Good Paint?”
J. Peter Ault, President/Senior Engineer, KTA-Tator
Ault will discuss how SSPC-SP 18 provides a practical framework for preparing previously coated steel, ensuring that next-generation surface preparation technologies deliver consistent, high-quality results. He will examine how proper surface preparation improves coating performance, reduces maintenance costs, and supports long-term asset reliability across maritime operations.
• “Impressed Current Smart Cathodic Protection at Cochin Shipyard”
Zain Zuber Khan, CEO, Consultech
Drawing on firsthand project experience, Khan will explain the design, installation, and operation of an impressed-current smart cathodic protection system at Cochin Shipyard and demonstrate how intelligent cathodic protection improves long-term asset integrity.
• “Robotics for Surface Preparation, Coating Application, and Inspection”
Dhruv Pandya, Founder, Intuitive Research and Development Pvt. Ltd.
Pandya will examine how robotics and automation are transforming maritime maintenance by improving worker safety, addressing labor shortages, increasing coating quality, and enabling digital workflows. He will also explore emerging technologies, including AI-driven surface mapping, digital twins, and autonomous underwater maintenance systems.
• “The Smart Ship: Using Robotics and Self-Healing Coatings for Maritime Corrosion Excellence”
Heramb Trifaley, Managing Director, AGEP India Pvt. Ltd. (Sponsor)
Trifaley will explore how robotics, autonomous inspection technologies, and self-healing coatings are transforming maritime corrosion management. Drawing on AGEP's experience in corrosion control and protective coatings, he will highlight practical innovations that improve corrosion detection, reduce downtime, extend asset life, and support the development of smarter, more resilient vessels.
• “Maritime Corrosion Management: An Asset Owner's Perspective from Naval Operations”
Dr. Ishaq S. Makkar, Senior Naval Architect, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Dr. Ishaq S. Makkar will provide an asset owner's perspective on corrosion management in naval operations, discussing how proactive corrosion-control strategies support operational readiness, lifecycle management, and long-term fleet performance.
"The maritime industry is entering a period of rapid technological change, and organizations are looking for practical ways to evaluate and adopt new solutions," said Jennifer Merck, Vice President of Maritime and Defense at AMPP. "This webcast brings together experts who are actively implementing these technologies to share real-world lessons, challenges, and opportunities. Those conversations help the industry make better-informed decisions that improve asset reliability, workforce safety, and long-term operational resilience."
As organizations increasingly adopt digital technologies to improve efficiency and resilience, corrosion management is evolving from a reactive maintenance function to a strategic component of asset integrity. By integrating advanced inspection technologies, digital records, and predictive performance tracking, maritime stakeholders can make more informed decisions that improve safety, reduce downtime, and maximize the long-term value of critical assets.
This webcast is proudly sponsored by AGEP India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of high-quality industrial protective and marine coatings, whose innovative corrosion control solutions support asset longevity and operational resilience across India's maritime sector.
Register to discover how next-generation corrosion technologies are shaping the future of maritime asset management.
To learn more and register, visit: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5426312/B36C6F1C549269AD7B0527EE580132D6?partnerref=AMPPWeb
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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