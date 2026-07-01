USPTO Issues Utility Patent for P-CORE - A Manufacturing Process for "Non-recyclable" Unsorted Plastics

Collin Muldoon, Ecotech VP holding Pcore sample

P-CORE Provides Alternative Use for 200 Million Metric Tons of Plastic Waste Currently Being Sent to Landfills and Opens Door to Global Licensing Opportunities

BELLA VISTA, AR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AON Invent, LLC announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a U.S. Utility Patent covering P-Core™ manufacturing technology and its broad range of commercial applications, marking a major milestone in the commercialization of one of the company's most significant technological innovations.

Because the patent protects a manufacturing platform rather than a single product, AON Invent believes P-Core has the potential to support commercial applications across the construction, shipping, logistics, furniture, infrastructure, marine, and textile recovery industries.

The newly issued patent strengthens AON Invent's intellectual property portfolio by providing broad protection for manufacturing methods capable of transforming mixed, unsorted plastic waste—including plastics traditionally considered non-recyclable—into durable, high-performance products.

"This patent represents years of research, engineering, and collaboration," said Larry Robertson, CEO of AON Invent. But now we can provide manufacturers, investors, and licensing partners with the confidence that this breakthrough technology is protected and ready for commercial deployment."

P-CORE is the brainchild of an accomplished American inventor, named James L. (Jim) King, who holds nearly three dozen utility patents from his career with General Electric, A.O. Smith, and Kohler Power Systems. After he retired, Jim contacted AON Invent to share his big idea. At eighty-one years of age, he said he wanted to leave the world better than he found it, which he has now done, by meeting one bold objective: developing a practical manufacturing process capable of utilizing virtually every type of post-consumer plastic waste, without requiring costly sorting.

Since first announcing the technology in 2023, the collaboration with King and AON Invent has focused on refinement of the manufacturing process, while evaluating numerous commercial applications. Early testing demonstrated that P-Core materials exhibit exceptional strength, durability, moisture resistance, and fastening characteristics, making them attractive alternatives to traditional wood products for applications including: shipping pallets, pallet blocks, landscape timbers, tabletops, and other structural products."

Unlike conventional recycling systems that require costly sorting of plastic streams, the patented P-Core process utilizes mixed plastic waste—including expanded polystyrene (EPS), packaging materials, films, and other plastics that too often end up in landfills, rivers, and oceans.

"The issuance of this patent significantly expands our ability to pursue strategic licensing partnerships across multiple industries," Robertson said. "Rather than building manufacturing facilities ourselves, our business model is to license this technology to established manufacturers who already possess the necessary production capacity, distribution networks, and established customer relationships to bring P-Core products to market quickly."

The technology has attracted growing interest because it addresses two significant global challenges simultaneously: reducing plastic waste while creating valuable industrial products from waste streams previously considered unusable.

With U.S. patent protection now secured, AON Invent is actively seeking licensing partners, strategic investors, manufacturers, and commercial collaborators interested in evaluating P-Core technology for specific product applications. The company believes the issuance of this patent marks an important step toward transforming millions of tons of plastic and post-consumer textile waste into valuable industrial products while reducing dependence on traditional raw materials.

For licensing opportunities or additional information regarding P-Core technology, contact AON Invent at info@aoninvent.com.

About AON Invent

"Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bella Vista, Arkansas, AON Invent specializes in developing, protecting, and licensing innovative products and technologies, through collaboration with independent inventors. The company partners with manufacturers, retailers, and strategic licensing organizations to commercialize proprietary innovations across multiple industries."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.