AON Invent sells patent rights for Australian Environmental Safety Propeller to U.S. Defense contractor Raider Outboards

U.S. Navy Seals using Raider Outboards

Navy Seals and Manatees benefit from safer propeller

The Environmental Safety Propeller has the potential to redefine marine safety standards worldwide” — George Woodruff, President of Raider Outboards

BELLA VISTA, AR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BELLA VISTA, Arkansas, July 8, 2026 — AON Invent LLC announced today that it has completed the sale of intellectual property for the Australian Environmental Safety Propeller (ESP) to Raider Outboards of Titusville, Florida. Preliminary testing indicates the ESP could reduce propeller-inflicted injuries and fatalities by up to 60 percent compared with conventional propellers.

The transaction gives Raider Outboards ownership and exclusive commercialization rights to the Environmental Safety Propeller, positioning the technology for military, government, and recreational boating markets worldwide. By combining safety, performance, and environmental benefits, the ESP could reduce injuries to people and marine wildlife while setting a new standard for marine propulsion safety.

The ESP was invented by Colin Chamberlain of New South Wales, Australia. Chamberlain began pursuing a safer propeller after witnessing severe injuries to marine wildlife and learning of fatal accidents involving swimmers and water skiers. Drawing on decades of marine engineering experience, he developed the ESP to reduce injuries from incidental contact without sacrificing performance. His invention gained national attention in Australia when he demonstrated it on ABC Australia's show "The New Inventors" before a live studio audience. The host gasped as Chamberlain placed his bare arm into the path of a running outboard fitted with the ESP, leaving only reddened skin. https://youtu.be/niIsjtoPStk

"My prop was inspired by my desire to make waterways safer for people and wildlife," said Chamberlain. "After years of development, testing, and refinement, it is really exciting to see it the hands of a company that has the capability and reach to deploy it on a global scale, and it never would have happened without the unwavering support of AON Invent."

Chamberlain went on to say, “In addition to improving safety for people and marine animals, the ESP will help protect sensitive marine habitats, such as seagrass beds that serve as critical food sources, and reduce injuries to manatees, sea turtles, whales, and other marine animals often harmed by conventional propellers.”

“Although the marine industry immediately showed interest in Chamberlain’s prop, commercialization proved challenging, as is often the case with disruptive technologies entering established markets. And while it may seem counterintuitive that it has taken eight years to find the right fit and complete this transaction, this is not an isolated case, especially when it comes to safety equipment" said Larry Robertson, Chief Executive Officer of AON Invent. "For example, seat belts, were invented in 1885, one year before the first automobile, but it took 83 years and millions of fatal accidents before being mandated for installation in all new automobiles by the federal government in 1968.” Robertson went on to say, “We believe the Environmental Safety Propeller will prove to be one of the most important marine safety advancements of a generation."

The breakthrough occurred when AON Invent arranged a demonstration of the ESP at Raider’s headquarters in Titusville, Florida. Raider is the exclusive U.S. Department of Defense manufacturer of fully submersible special-missions outboard motors, originally developed for U.S. Navy SEALs. Raider’s motors are currently used by all branches of the U.S. military, federal law enforcement agencies, and allied defense forces worldwide.

Chamberlain worked directly with Raider's engineering and management teams, to adapt the ESP for their military outboard motors. After testing and evaluation, Raider determined that the propeller offered significant safety advantages while meeting the demanding performance requirements of military operators”, according to Chris Woodruff, Vice President and General Manager of Raider Outboards. “We’re in the process of making the ESP standard equipment for our entire product line. After extensive evaluation, we recognized the tremendous value this technology brings to our customers," said Woodruff. "Our military and government operators demand the highest levels of performance, reliability, and safety and the ESP delivers on all three. We are currently expanding our manufacturing facility and intend to develop ESPs for recreational boating markets worldwide. After all, who wouldn’t want to safer propeller?"

"The opportunity to bring a technology of this magnitude to military, government, and recreational customers is extremely exciting," said George Woodruff, President of Raider Outboards. "We believe the Environmental Safety Propeller has the potential to redefine marine safety standards worldwide."

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