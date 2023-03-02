81-Year-old Serial Inventor Develops Manufacturing Process using "Non-recyclable" Unsorted Plastics

Collin Muldoon, Ecotech VP holding Pcore sample Pcore sample Pcore cross-section

Walmart & Target supplier, Ecotech International is looking for applications and distribution for new recycled plastic material call Pcore (pee-core).

BELLA VISTA, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Larry Robertson, CEO of AON Invent, in Bella Vista Arkansas, asked NW Arkansas homebuilder, Devon Ross, to evaluate a plywood alternative made from “plastic garbage”, Ross asked, “How will it hold up to nails, screws and roof staples?” “We have no idea”, Robertson admitted. “Why don’t you tell us”, handing Ross a sample of the material, called “Pcore”(pee-core).

Ross left with the sample and returned a few days later, after putting the Pcore sample through the paces, shooting it full of nails and screws, and simulating several cycles of roofing, tear-offs, and reroofing. He then told Robertson, “This stuff is better than OSB (Oriented Strand Board: made from wood chips) because it doesn’t “blowout” on the back side. When stapling shingles to an OBS roof, woodchips break loose on the opposite side of the board and rain down inside the attic. This plastic material doesn’t do that”, according to Ross, “And it eliminates the potential for water damage from rain, when framing a home”. Then Ross, owner of Signature Builders, LLC, in Centerton Arkansas, went on to say, “I would love to build houses out of this material, but I don’t just want to be a customer, I want to invest in this stuff.”

“Pcore” stands for “Plastic Core of Recycled Everything.” It was the brainchild of a retired, 81-year-old serial inventor and engineer, who holds more than two dozen patents for innovations, at General Electric, A.O. Smith, and Kohler Power Systems. Two years ago, the inventor, (who wishes to remain anonymous) approached AON Invent with an idea that he believed could solve the world's plastic waste problem.

After several months of collaboration, a series of patents were filed for processes and methods of manufacturing, durable sheet goods and materials from unsorted plastic waste. Initial tests have shown Pcore to be stronger and more durable in some applications, than traditional wood products. Its manufacturing process uses all types of plastic, including those that had previously been classified as non-recyclable, such as Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), used to make packing peanuts.

Once the intellectual property had been filed, Robertson reached out to Collin Muldoon, Vice President of Ecotech International, in nearby Fayetteville, Arkansas, feeling they would be an ideal partner to manufacture Pcore under license. “Ecotech,” is a division of Olivet International, a major supplier of plastic consumer products for Walmart and Target, specializing in luggage, pet products, automotive and baby products, many of which are made with recycled plastic.

According to Ecotech’s website, only 9% of the world’s plastic is currently being recycled. The rest is sent to landfills, incinerated, or worse yet, left to collect on the bottom of our rivers and oceans. This is largely due to the cost and complexity of sorting postconsumer plastic. Since Pcore's manufacturing process eliminates the need for sorting, NW Arkansas communities could be the first to provide a total recycle solution for postconsumer plastic by eliminating it from future deposits in its landfills.

While the most obvious application for Pcore may be as an alternative to wood products used in residential and commercial construction, early feedback suggests that construction may be only the beginning. Applications are currently being explored for the furniture and marine industries.

Companies interested in exploring other potential applications for Pcore and those interested in its distribution, should contact AON Invent at info@aoninvent.com or call 479-855-6699, or email Collin Muldoon at Ecotech International: collin@ecotechintl.com for more information.