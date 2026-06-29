ADOT: No state highway closures over July Fourth weekend

PHOENIX – While no construction closures are scheduled on state highways over Fourth of July weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should prepare for heavier traffic at times and be ready in case of delays.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule any full closures along state highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Thursday afternoon, July 2, to Monday morning, July 6, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel.

Drivers should allow extra time during peak travel periods, including Thursday afternoon and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Multiple agencies, including ADOT, the Department of Public Safety and other first responders, are asking drivers to expect the unexpected while focusing on safety and staying alert during holiday road trips. Unscheduled highway closures are possible due to crashes, disabled vehicles, wildfires or other incidents.

ADOT anticipates heavy traffic and possible delays at times on highways in and out of the Phoenix and Tucson areas, including Interstate 10 as well as Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. The I-17 flex lanes system between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point will be open for northbound traffic this week through late Saturday and then available for southbound travel on Sunday.

Other highways expected to be busy at times include State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson; US 93 between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam and I-8 and I-10 between the Phoenix area and the California state line.

For summer travel, ADOT recommends preparing an emergency kit including extra drinking water. Other items to consider are blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks, diapers if necessary and a small tool kit. More information about traveling in hot weather is available on the ADOT website.

Because travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or shade – also are good items to remember.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. Other road trip safety recommendations include:

Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving. Eyes up, phones down.

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure and engine fluid levels.

Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.

Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.

Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.

If towing a trailer, secure chains so they are not dragging on pavement and creating sparks that might start a brush fire.

Avoid stopping in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

ADOT will have personnel ready to respond to incidents along highways over the holiday weekend. In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU), sponsored by GEICO, patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The IRU operators assist state troopers as well as drivers in need of help. More information about ADOT IRU can be found on the ADOT website.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.