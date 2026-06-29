Holiday Closures - Independence Day

A friendly reminder that Cleveland County Government Offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.
Additional closures include:
Convenience Sites & Landfills
Open July 3
Closed July 4
Reopen July 6
Cleveland County Animal Services
Closed July 3-4
Reopen July 6
📚 Cleveland County Library System
Closed July 3-4
Reopen July 6
🎯 Foothills Public Shooting Complex
Open July 3
Closing at 2 PM on July 4
Reopen July 5
Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday weekend!
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