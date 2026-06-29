Holiday Closures - Independence Day

A friendly reminder that Cleveland County Government Offices will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. Additional closures include: Convenience Sites & Landfills

Open July 3

Closed July 4

Reopen July 6 Cleveland County Animal Services

Closed July 3-4

Reopen July 6 📚 Cleveland County Library System

Closed July 3-4

Reopen July 6 🎯 Foothills Public Shooting Complex

Open July 3

Closing at 2 PM on July 4

Reopen July 5 Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday weekend!

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