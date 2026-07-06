FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 6th, 2026

Cleveland County Emergency Medical Services

Cleveland County Mourns the Loss of Paramedic/Field Training Officer Ashley Moore

Shelby, North Carolina — It is with sincere regret and heavy hearts that Cleveland County announces the Line of Duty death of Ms. Ashley Moore, Paramedic/Field Training Officer who was killed in the Line of Duty as the result of a traffic collision in Gaston County, North Carolina on Monday, July 6th, 2026.

Ms. Ashley Moore, Paramedic/Field Training Officer served with Cleveland County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for nine (9) years. She exemplified the highest standards of the EMS profession and dedication to our community.

“Our entire Cleveland County team is grieving the loss of one of our own," said Thomas McNeilly, Emergency Medical Services Director.

"Our immediate priority is supporting Ashley’s family and our first responders during this tragedy. We ask the public to keep their families and our EMS staff in their prayers," stated David B. Cotton, County Manager.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further information or details will be released at this time. An official update regarding memorial services will be provided in the coming days.

7.6.26 PDF Press Release