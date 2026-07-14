Bid Title: Request for Applications (RFA), Opioid Settlement Funds – Recovery Housing (Strategy 4, Exhibit A, NC MOA)

Issue Date: July 13, 2026

Proposals Due: August 28, 2026

Applicants are eligible to request funding for the estimated grant period (September 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027). It is important to note that continued financial support beyond this timeframe is not guaranteed, and applicants must apply again for future funding. All awards are subject to the availability of current opioid settlement funds.

READ, REVIEW AND COMPLY: It shall be the applicant’s responsibility to read this entire document, review all enclosures and attachments, and any addenda thereto, and comply with all requirements specified herein. Proposals shall be submitted in accordance with the terms and conditions of this RFA and any addenda issued hereto.

7.13.26 Request for Applications: Recovery Housing PDF

Contact Information:

DeShay Oliver, Deputy Health Director

Deshay.oliver@clevelandcountync.gov

Mailing Address

Cleveland County Health Department

C/O: DeShay Oliver, Deputy Health Director

200 South Post Road

Shelby, NC 28152