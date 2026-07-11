FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 11, 2026

Cleveland County Centralizes Community Cat Program to Maximize Public Safety and Fiscal Responsibility

SHELBY, NC — Cleveland County Animal Services recently announced a strategic integration of its community cat initiative (the Trap, Vaccinate, and Release program), establishing a fully centralized system designed to maximize public safety, enhance animal welfare, and ensure strict fiscal accountability for taxpayers.

The updated framework transitions the program into a fully in-house, staff-led operation managed directly by Cleveland County Animal Services. By establishing a unified, professional point of contact, the County ensures a highly structured, data-driven approach to free-roaming cat populations while optimizing the use of public resources.

"Our priority is delivering standard-setting, sustainable public services to the residents of Cleveland County," said Jenna Mullinax, Director of Animal Services. “These cats are not only spayed/neutered, but also receive rabies vaccinations and other immunizations. This vital program is designed to protect the public and reduce the feral cat population.”

Bringing this program entirely under the shelter’s direct operational control creates a seamless, accountable, and fiscally responsible model for service delivery. Centralizing oversight allows us to ensure consistent standards, strengthen operational accountability, and make the most effective use of public resources. This approach positions the program for long-term sustainability while continuing to protect public health, support our communities, and improve outcomes for the cats in our care.

Core Pillars of the Integrated Program:

Fiscal Accountability & Sustainability: Consolidating all functions within existing shelter operations ensures maximum administrative efficiency. This operational shift guarantees that taxpayer dollars are directly and transparently allocated to high-impact veterinary care and population control.

Consolidating all functions within existing shelter operations ensures maximum administrative efficiency. This operational shift guarantees that taxpayer dollars are directly and transparently allocated to high-impact veterinary care and population control. Centralized Public Safety: Managing notifications directly through Animal Services allows the County to systematically track stray populations, monitor potential public health concerns, and deploy field resources efficiently based on data.

Managing notifications directly through Animal Services allows the County to systematically track stray populations, monitor potential public health concerns, and deploy field resources efficiently based on data. Professional Continuity of Care: Cleveland County remains fully committed to reducing the free-roaming cat population through humane management. The county will maintain its established partnerships with local veterinary experts and community partners to provide consistent, high-quality spay and neuter services.



Updated Services for Residents

To ensure an orderly, transparent, and equitable distribution of services, all community cat notifications and requests for assistance must be routed directly through Animal Services by calling 704-481-9884.

Under the unified system, requests will be formally logged and processed in the order they are received. Animal Services staff will evaluate each reported situation systematically, working with residents to determine the most effective course of action based on neighborhood needs and available resources.

For more information, or to report community cat activity, please contact Cleveland County Animal Services at 704-481-9884 or visit clevelandcountypets.org.

7.11.26 PDF Press Release