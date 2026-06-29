Onslow County Government Closures for Independence Day

Most Onslow County offices and operations will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Monday, July 6, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. The Onslow County Landfill and Convenience Sites will operate as normal on Friday July 3 but will be closed Saturday, July 4 through Monday, July 6. They will reopen Tuesday, July 7.

Onslow County Public Library branches and the Onslow County Museum will also be closed from July 3- July 6. Onslow County Department of Social Services will be closed Friday and Monday, but if you need to make a report of child or elder abuse, neglect, exploitation, or dependency you can call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910 455-3113 and ask for the on-call social worker.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Onslow County Emergency Services will continue to operate for emergency services calls. The Sheriff’s Office Radio Room, where the public enters, will be closed July 3-6. The Sheriff's Office Fingerprint/Permits, Investigations, and Administrative Offices will be closed July 3-6 Offices will reopen Tuesday, July 7.

On July 4 Onslow Pines Road will be closed at the intersection of Highway 53 from 8:30PM-11PM. Freedom Festival attendees arriving after 7PM should enter from the Highway 17 and Onslow Pines Road intersection. Area residents will retain limited access during this time.The road closure is necessary for traffic control for the Annual Freedom Festival which features live music, amusements, food trucks, vendors, and fireworks. The festival takes place at Onslow Pines Park from 3PM-9PM on July 4. At 9PM fireworks conclude the event.