County Solid Waste facilities closed July 4

ALL FACILITIES WILL BE OPEN WITH REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS ON FRIDAY JULY 3RD ALL FACILITIES WILL BE CLOSED ON SATURDAY JULY 4TH MOORESVILLE AND 901 CONVENIENT SITES WILL BE OPEN ON SUNDAY JULY 5TH WITH REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.