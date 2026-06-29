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County Solid Waste facilities closed July 4

ALL FACILITIES WILL BE OPEN WITH REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS ON FRIDAY JULY 3RD

ALL FACILITIES WILL BE CLOSED ON SATURDAY JULY 4TH

MOORESVILLE AND 901 CONVENIENT SITES WILL BE OPEN ON SUNDAY JULY 5TH WITH REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS

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County Solid Waste facilities closed July 4

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